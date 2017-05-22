HELENA – Recognizing the impacts of drugs on the human body can be challenging for law enforcement, but for a small group of specially trained officers, looking for those signs is just part of the routine.

Drug recognition experts, or DREs, spend more than 60 hours learning how different drugs interact with a person and ultimately, how that can impair someone’s functions.

“It’s not 100 percent because everyone’s body reacts differently,” explained Lewis and Clark County DRE Brad Bragg.

The DREs perform evaluations, which typically take around 45 minutes to complete. These tests are designed to show different signs of drugs. Bragg, and the other DREs, check pupil size, pulses, blood pressures, body temperatures and muscle tone.

“We’ve gotten better at processing our alcohol DUIs and this kind of helps with getting people more comfortable with doing drug DUIs,” Bragg said.

Lewis and Clark County only has one DRE, Montana Highway Patrol has 18 and there are 61 DREs across the state, adding to the 1,480 trained drug recognition experts nationwide.

The Montana Department of Transportation shows in 2015, 164 crashes resulted from driving under the influence of drugs and 33 were fatal.

With so few DREs available in the area, any time an officer has a potential drug evaluation, Bragg is prepared to respond.

“[If I’m] not committed to anything else and I’m in town, I get that phone call at two o’clock

in the morning, I’m coming in to help out,” he said.

During the evaluation, which can take place in the field or in a detention center, data is collected, “And then coming back and you’re checking the matrix to see which one fits the best.”

That matrix has seven drug categories which include suppressants, depressants, hallucinogens, opiates and others.

While each person’s reaction may be different to the different drugs, the evaluations are not.

“It’s a standardized thing. So the tests are all exactly the same so it’s just the results that give you what your answer is,” Bragg explained.

To maintain the DRE title; Bragg must get recertified every two years, complete a minimum of eight hours of continued alcohol or drug education and complete at least four evaluations with three of those confirmed by blood tests for accuracy.

Despite the possibility of long hours and extra training, Bragg said he sees his job as a way to help everyone else.

“For me, I love processing DUIs, I love teaching people and trying to prevent DUIs and this is just a continuation of that and being able to help.”