Disease scientists think that deaths from infections could be masking opioid deaths.

In 2015, 22,000 opioid related deaths were reported. That’s 62 deaths per day, according to the Center for Disease Control, but the epidemic may be worse than we thought.

Disease detectives now believe deaths from infections are masking opioid deaths.

Dr. Steven Kamm with Sarasota Memorial Hospital believes otherwise. “That’s distracting us from the real issue, which is the deaths from the opioids themselves.”

Story continues below



Still, researchers say opioids suppress the immune system, making it harder to fight off infections.

The CDC’s Victoria Hall said we’re missing cases.

In Minnesota, a middle-aged man died suddenly from pneumonia while on opioids for back pain.

Hall said that disease shouldn’t kill an otherwise healthy man his age. That case is one of 59 unexplained deaths in the state between 2006 and 2015, all patients were on opioids.

Kamm said the explanation may be simple. “The only thing I can think of that might be a possibility is if you’re on narcotics, any type of pain medicine, or any type of medicine that’s gonna sedate you, you’re not gonna be as adept to noticing your own symptoms.”

Perhaps more research needs to be done, but to start, CDC researchers said death certificates need to be coded completely; otherwise the full scope of the opioid epidemic will be missed.

NBC’s Nicole Sommavilla