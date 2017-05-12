DEER LODGE – Montana State Prison inmate Odyssey Ardene died on Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. He was 28 years old.

Ardene was sentenced out of Orange County, Fla. on Nov. 3, 2014 for Manslaughter by Culpable Negligence, 2 counts of Drug Charges and Possession of Firearm.

Ardene was serving four concurrent 10 year sentences.

Ardene was a Florida state inmate who was housed at Montana State Prison as an Interstate Compact Transfer. He was brought to MSP on July 21, 2015.