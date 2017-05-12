HELENA – The U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday the suspension of citizens advisory councils; the outlets for public input on discussions for public lands management.

Advisory councils are comprised of 30 statewide and regional resource advisory councils (RACs), six advisory committees affiliated with specific sites on the Bureau of Land Management’s National Conservation Lands, the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board and the North Slope Science Initiative Science Technical Advisory Panel.

The RACs are boards have ten to 15 members from various interest groups as a way to provide input and create recommendations related to public land management.

Montana has three different RACs; Central, Eastern and Western, and 22 current and former members form the three RACs sent a letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Thursday following the suspension announcement.

Central Montana RAC Member and Chairman Tony Bynum penned the letter to Zinke and said this suspension news is not only surprising, but very concerning to him after the April 2017 news of President Donald Trump reconsidering the designation of some national monuments, including the Upper Missouri River Breaks in Montana.

Bynum said the original purpose of the RACs now comes into question.

“The issue for me and for most of the other members of RAC, we looked at RAC participation as an opportunity to provide local information and thoughts and idea for BLM planning,” Bynum said.

As public comment is being solicited by the DOI for the national monuments currently under review, Bynum added the latest news out of the Trump Administration sends a conflicting message.

“Why would you suspend the very public process that was put in place to help it develop local input into local resource management planning,” he said.

These resource advisory councils were created in 1995 by the DOI and members generally meet two to four times a year. Bynum said he personally drove thousands of miles for meetings and site visits and this suspension feels like a slap in the face.

“These are citizens who have been asked to participate and now you’re saying we don’t want your participation because what we want to do is figure out if we want any at all,” Bynum added.

This unknown future of the councils has left Bynum with a major question.

“Sort of begs the question, how local is local,” Bynum wondered.

When the Missouri River Breaks was designated a National Monument in 2001, Bynum served on the RAC that provided local input to then Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babbitt. He says he hopes the letter results in the councils getting reinstated.

To read the full letter sent to Secretary Zinke, click here.