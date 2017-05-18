Happy Thursday!

Boy it was nice to see sunshine today. Ann from Hamilton sent this picture of snow on a fully bloomed lilac, and she said that in her 72 years of living in Montana, she’s never seen snow on lilacs. I supposed that if you live in Montana long enough, you might see anything that’s possible in weather. Yesterday’s storm produced inches of rain through a lot of the state, and up to 24″ of snow in the mountains. An AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for the foothills of the Beartooths, Absarokas, Pryors, and Bighorn Mountains. That storm system is now producing widespread, spring snow in Wyoming and Colorado. Tonight, skies will clear out and areas of fog and frost will develop. Cover up that garden or flowers that are susceptible to cold temperatures. Friday will be a pretty nice day, however scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the western half of the state in the afternooon. Highs will be in the 60s, but 40s and 50s in the mountains. Some isolated thunderstorms could produce small hail. This weekend, scattered thunderstorms will spread across the state on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunday, a few storms will still be around, but it will be a bit drier and warmer than Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Just keep an eye to the sky for a pop-up shower or storm. Monday, a cold front will cross the state early with a few showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Toward the middle of next week, temperatures will warm rapid through the 70s and 80s. A cold front will cross the state around Thursday of next week. For Memorial Day Weekend, scattered thunderstorms will hit the state over the weekend, but highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and it doesn’t look like snow…at the moment.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist