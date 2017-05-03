HELENA – Job seekers in the Helena area had a chance to network with nearly 60 different potential employers on Wednesday.

The event was part of the annual job fair put on by the Helena Job Service and the Department of Labor and Industry.

The job fair provided an opportunity to meet with employers, have on-site interviews and learn about potential internships and professional jobs.

Carroll College hosted the event which was open to the public.

Representatives from government and private sectors were on hand to answer questions including big names like Target, Wal-Mart, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Montana Conservation Corps.

Carol Rule, super visor at the Helena Job Service, said the job fair was a great opportunity for both future employees and employers to network.

“I think it’s a great way for people to come out and actually have an opportunity to network with employers and network with training providers,” Rule said. “Maybe one employer doesn’t have an opening for them but the employers also network here so they may know of another employer who does. It’s very helpful.”

Organizers said in the past, the job fair has attracted around 150 to 200 people. They’re hoping for a similar or bigger turn out this year.