(HELENA) A Helena judge has denied a temporary restraining order to block the Helena School District from demolishing historic Central School.

Developer Alan Nicholson and his wife Nancy requested the order after voters approved a bond issue that would pay for a new school on the Central site. They said it would make sure the district didn’t tear down the current building before an initial hearing in their ongoing lawsuit over the demolition.

But District Judge Mike McMahon said there wasn’t enough reason to issue that order until after the hearing next month.

The Nicholsons filed suit in March, arguing the city of Helena didn’t follow proper procedure when it granted the school district a demolition permit for Central. They said district leaders didn’t provide enough information on how they would preserve the historic character of the surrounding neighborhood.

The Nicholsons said the loss of downtown Helena’s historic qualities would have damaging effects on nearby property owners like them. They’ve asked for a preliminary injunction, to stop the school district from demolishing the building until the legal issues are sorted out.

On the other side, lawyers for the district have filed a motion to dismiss the Nicholsons’ suit altogether. They say the district didn’t need to get the city commission’s permission to tear down Central, because the city shouldn’t be able to interfere with the school board’s decision to replace a school building.

The 102-year-old Central School has been closed since 2013, when an engineer’s report showed it could receive serious damage in an earthquake. The $63 million bond Helena voters approved earlier this month will build new elementary schools to replace Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy.

If the judge requires the district to start the demolition permit process over, Helena Superintendent Jack Copps says it could delay construction of the new Central by at least three months.

“From my viewpoint, that is troubling, because we would like to see all three schools move forward into the construction phase, so that within a period of a year and a half to two years, we will have three new schools,” he said.

Copps says the school district is considering building the new Central School on another part of the campus, so construction might be able to start before the current building is taken down. However, he says the old school would still eventually have to be removed, because that space would then be needed for a playground.

MTN News spoke to Alan Nicholson Monday. He declined to make a statement on the judge’s ruling.

Judge McMahon will hear arguments on both the Nicholsons’ motion for an injunction and the district’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit on June 21.