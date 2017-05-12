A Kalispell woman was killed in a Thursday evening crash in northwest Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said April Elizabeth Barrows, 34, died in the head-on crash that happened at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell near the Gold Country Casino.

Barrows, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Curry said Barrows’ 1-year-old daughter was in a child safety seat and was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where she was admitted in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.