HELENA – More than 39 million people, across the country, are expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, in Montana that means people heading down to campgrounds and lakes.

Canyon Ferry Lake is a popular destination for recreation for people all over the state.

Jeremy May and his family said this is their first time coming down to Canyon Ferry Lake.

“What we do every year is head to a lake somewhere in Montana and do some fishing and boating that’s nice, also the kids do a little bit of swimming,” said May who was enjoying an early Memorial Day weekend.

Story continues below



May said it’s perfect for his family who lives in Bozeman because Canyon Ferry Lake’s Kim’s Marina is in between Joplin, where his family is from. His son Hunter May caught a fish, a rainbow trout.

The Sehroeder family said they aren’t new to Canyon Ferry Lake; they try to bring their boat up here every Memorial Day weekend.

“Once we get our boat out on the water, we are going to go fishing and if it’s not too cold we might even go swimming. I also want to thank the veterans for their service it’s amazing what they do for our country,” said Hallie Sehroeder, enjoying Memorial Day weekend.

Greg Meegard, deputy fire chief at Big Sky Fire said his family are using the weekend to relax, but added that it’s still important to remember the reason we celebrate Memorial Day as a nation.

“You know for Memorial Day is many things, it’s about spending time for family and friends and obviously honoring the men and women who served this country now and the past. That’s truly what it’s all about family and friends and respecting and honoring those folks,” said Meegard.

Others down by the lake campgrounds said Friday’s sun was a welcome way to start the long weekend.