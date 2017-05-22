The announcement of major gifts from two major supporters helps Special Olympics of Montana reach the halfway point of the goal to establish a $10 million endowment, which will provide ongoing resources for the program for decades to come.

Special Olympics leaders have been working on the endowment for some time now, hoping to establish a mechanism to be an ongoing source of funding for the local and statewide games, as well as other year around programs.

The surprise announcement came last week during the opening ceremonies for the Summer Games in Missoula, when Dennis and Phyllis Washington, and their sons, announced they would be committing $1 million to the endowment.

“I mean the message you bring to this community is truly one that we should be practicing all year, not just during the three days of the Special Olympics. That we take that very seriously,” said Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation Executive Director Mike Halligan. “So, we’re honored to be part of everything that you do. Especially the inspiration that they athletes give us while you’re here. And we hope to continue our involvement when you go to Great Falls.”

Story continues below



Additionally, Tom and Joan Scott, best known as the principals of the Scott Family which founded First Interstate Bank, will be individually contributing $1 million.

The two gifts put the endowment drive at $4.8 million with more donations expected to be announced in the near future.

MTN’s Dennis Bragg