Happy Tuesday!

Showers and thunderstorms will quiet down shortly after dark tonight, and BIG changes are in the works. In fact, changes are so significant there hasn’t been weather like this in over seven months! The 80s are returning to Montana for the first time since the end of September and the beginning of October. High pressure will move in tonight, clearing out the sky. Wednesday will start out sunny and cool, but that May sunshine will warm temperatures into the 60s to low 70s for highs. A little high cloud cover will skirt across the sky at times, but Wednesday will be a lovely day. Thursday, the position of high pressure will put Montana in more of a southwest, warmer flow. Highs will climb into the 70s to low 80s. Skies will be nearly perfectly clear and bluebird. Friday, the high will shift east and a cold front will move through the Pacific Northwest. A few isolated thunderstorms will pop over the western mountains late on Friday afternoon, and could push down off the Rocky Mountain Front or into the Helena area. Central and eastern Montana will be dry. Highs will warm well into the low to mid 80s. Saturday, the cold front will slow down and virtually stall over western Montana. Thunderstorms are likely for western and central Montana in the afternoon and evening. Some of these big storms could produce large hail, strong winds, and deadly lightning. Highs will still be warm, in the 70s and 80s. Most people will probably be out and about enjoying the warm weather on Saturday, but PLEASE keep an eye to the sky for those thunderstorms. Sunday, scattered thunderstorms will develop again. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the 60s and 70s. Monday, widespread rain and thunder will move through with cooler highs in the 60s.

The eta Aquarid Meteor Shower is nearing its peak. It’s not a huge meteor shower, but as many as 30 meteors could be seen per hour. The best viewing will away from any city lights, and look toward the east.

Have a great day!

Story continues below



Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist