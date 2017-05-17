HELENA – Tuesday’s shooting of Deputy Mason Moore is a grim reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement.

The danger is top of mind for students and administrators at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy where officers are trained in various scenarios.

“Our law enforcement students are people too,” said Glen Stinar, an administrator at MLEA. “Like all of us, it takes some time to process tragic events such as this. But I think it helps ground [students] in the training. It helps them appreciate the families and things they do have.”

Now the task is preparing new officers for what lies ahead.

“The bad person knows what they’re going to do before the law enforcement officer does,” Stinar said. “So one of the things we want to be able to do is have our students, who are sworn law enforcement officers from agencies throughout the state, be able to recognize risks and reduce that reactionary gap.”

To do that, the academy puts officers in a 12 week training program that includes mock traffic stops and building searches.

The goal is to reduce the officer’s reaction times in unpredictable scenarios.

Wednesday’s training simulated a high risk traffic stop where students needed to take a suspect into custody.

Investigators said Deputy Moore was killed Tuesday morning performing a routine traffic stop.

A place setting with Moore’s picture now sits inside the main entrance at the academy. It’s a reminder that for Moore and all the other fallen law enforcement officers, there will always be a place at the table.

Broadwater county residents also mourned the loss of Moore. Blue bows lined the streets in Townsend on Wednesday in honor of the fallen deputy.