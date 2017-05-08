HELENA – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics made its way through the Capital City on Friday.

Over 250 people showed up to cheer on Malmstrom Air Force Base troops running into town.

The torch run is a way for law enforcement officials to raise money for Special Olympics.

Leading the way, holding the torch, was Jamie Darko, a Special Olympics athlete from Great Falls.

Ian Lathan of Malmstrom Air Force Base said, “We really take these causes to heart and every time an athlete like Jamie here comes asks us to run with him we always drop what we are doing as best as we can. We brought 40 people to run behind Jamie all the way through to Helena and it was worth every minute of it.”

Tizer Meats, Capital City Health Club, Avatar Reality and Ranch House Pizza donated to help put on a barbecue for everyone involved.

Malmstrom Air Force Base ran a 50 mile stretch for the Special Olympics. The next run is from Helena to the Town Pump in Boulder.

Governor Steve Bullock was be the first person to kick off the relay race that has various legs across Montana.

The relay began April 26 and had 13 starting points around the state. Hundreds of runners carried the “Flame of Hope” over 2,700 miles to the State Summer Games Opening Ceremonies in Missoula.

Special Olympics Montana starts May 17.

