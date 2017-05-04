In a state with the third-highest suicide rate in the nation, Montana lawmakers decided to finance a different approach to suicide prevention: Grants to schools, Indian tribes and other local organizations wanting to tackle the problem.

“They know what’s going on,” says Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, who sponsored the bill laying out and funding the new strategy. “They’re in the trenches, they see what the issues are, what the kids are facing.

“That’s what the intent of this law will do, is to give (these local groups) some type of motivation as far as to address the issues first-hand.”

House Bill 118, approved by wide margins in the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Bullock two weeks ago, appropriates $1 million for the grants over two years.

Story continues below



Half the money funds a new, ongoing program for grants run by licensed health-care providers to prevent suicide, with an emphasis on military veterans.

The other half is for only two years: $250,000 for grants aimed at Native American youth, who have higher suicide rates than non-Indians, and $250,000 for grants to school-based suicide prevention programs.

Windy Boy says lawmakers approved this money for only two years because they want to evaluate results of the grants, to see if they’re working.

“Two years from now we may have to refocus or shift accordingly with the findings,” he says.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Service will administer and award the grants.

“We’re looking forward to implementing evidence-based strategies going forward,” says Jon Ebelt, spokesman for the agency.

In 2015, 271 Montanans committed suicide – a rate of 25.3 for every 100,000 people. That rate is almost twice the national suicide rate of 12.8 for every 100,000 people. Only Alaska and Wyoming have higher suicide rates.

Statistics for 2016 aren’t yet complete, but preliminary totals for Montana is about the same.

While at least half the funding in HB118 targets youth suicide, Montana’s rate of youth suicide is actually lower than other age groups.

From January 2014 to March 2016, about 13 percent of the suicides in Montana were committed by people aged 15-24 – and 53 percent were by people aged 35-64.

The state’s suicide rate in 2015 for the 15-24 age group was 20.9 for every 100,000 people – ninth highest in the country.

Nearly all of the states with high suicide rates are rural states in the West.

Another lawmaker involved in the suicide-prevention discussion is Rep. Ken Holmlund, a Miles City Republican whose son, Kevin, killed himself in 1989.

Holmlund supported HB118, but says the approach of “throwing money at the problem” is not the answer.

“I think we need to have something that gets society involved; I think it’s a societal problem,” he told MTN News in a recent interview.

Holmlund is promoting a voluntary program called OPENN, which will attempt to organize small groups of high school or middle-school students trained to recognize and respond to classmates showing suicidal tendencies.

“We are asking the kids to be the main eyes for this program,” he says. “There are a lot of students out there who feel that nobody cares, that nobody pays attention to them. … Those are the students we’re trying to reach.”

The acronym OPENN stands for “observe, protect, engage, nurture and notify.”

Holmlund says he and others plans to talk to school officials about the program, because without their support, it may be difficult to implement.

However, Bullock’s office says it’s working with the Montana Broadcasters Association and state health officials on a public-awareness campaign, and that Holmlund has expressed support for a public-service announcement effort to raise awareness about suicide warning signs.

Holmlund says kids know what’s going on in schools, and if they know more about what signs to look for, they can step in to help fellow students or notify adults. Some of the signs include losing interest in everything, making comments about wanting to harm one’s self, and giving away possessions, he says.