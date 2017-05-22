HELENA – Lewis and Clark County is making sure your vote counts ahead of Thursday’s special election for Montana’s U.S. house seat.

The county ran hundreds of test ballots through a voting machine to make sure the machines tabulate each ballot and vote correctly.

Clerks said the machines are working properly, but they will check each of the two machines again before voting day.

The county expects to count thousands of ballots through the machines come Thursday.

So far, the county has received 16,000 absentee ballots and expects to count about 20,000 on Thursday.

By law, the county is required to test at least 5 percent of its voting machines.

Lewis and Clark County will test 100 percent.