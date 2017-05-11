HELENA – A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputy was honored Thursday by the Helena Exchange Club and Sheriff’s Office for his outstanding service to the community.

Deputy Don McCarthy was given the Deputy of the Year Award.

Colleagues said his promptness and positive attitude often brightened the entire patrol division.

The club also gifted funds to the sheriff’s office for two protective vests for transport officers.

Until now, those officers did not have protective vests which cost around $1,000 apiece.

McCarthy said he was surprised by Thursday’s award.

“For me, it’s about my colleagues recognizing it and noting that they believe in me and like what I do,” McCarthy said. “To have an outside exchange club like this do a presentation and give an award means a lot. The community sees us…they know what we’re doing and it feels good.”

Deputy McCarthy has been with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office since 2014.

McCarthy is a member of the Civil Disobedience Team, Honor Guard, Helena Interagency Fire Investigation Team as well as others.

The division was also gifted money Thursday, and McCarthy received a check to donate to the charity of his choice.