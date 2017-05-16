HELENA – This story is the first of a three-part series, profiling the candidates in the May 25 special election for Montana’s sole U.S. House seat.

Hi-Line farmer and rancher Mark Wicks, who’s never run for political office until now, vaulted into Montana’s political consciousness two weeks ago with one of the more memorable closing statements at a candidates’ debate.

Wicks, vying for Montana’s U.S. House seat in a May 25 special election, called his Republican rival Greg Gianforte the “luxury car” in the race that will end up parked at the country club, and Democratic contender Rob Quist an older, smaller pickup truck that doesn’t run too well any more.

And where did Wicks place himself, in the parking lot of political vehicles?

Story continues below



“I’m the work truck,” he said. “I’m the guy, when you’re pulled over on the side of the road, and you’re broke down, you want to see that big pickup pull up behind you that has the tow ropes, the chains, the tools – everything to get the job done.”

Wicks, the Libertarian candidate in the three-way race, is pitching himself as the person that Montana voters can trust to be a pragmatic, independent voice in Congress, for less government – but not at the expense of Montana.

“When I go back to Washington, nobody but the voters of Montana will be pulling my strings,” he said during that same debate in Great Falls on April 29. “I will not have the political hierarchy telling me how to vote, or when to vote, and they can’t threaten me to pull my campaign funds away. So I can do what’s right for Montana.”

The 47-year-old Wicks and his family run cattle and hay at an operation north of Inverness, near the U.S.-Canadian border. He grew up on the Hi-Line, about 40 miles west of Havre, delivers mail, and sells fruit in eastern Montana during the summer.

His fellow Libertarians chose Wicks at a delegate convention March 11 in Helena and he’s been running a steady but low-key campaign, communicating with voters via Facebook – “the medium I can afford,” he says – and traveling the state to visit with TV stations and newspapers and attend various public events.

Wicks says he’s garnered way more attention since his appearance with Gianforte and Quist at the debate televised statewide on the Montana Television Network’s CBS affiliates.

Still, as a low-budget, third-party candidate, Wicks struggles to compete with the more than $12 million that’s been spent so far on the other two major-party candidates.

Wicks says he’s trying to appeal to disaffected Republicans and Democrats to consider him as an alternative to the usual politicking.

“I feel like the voters are in an abusive relationship,” he said on MTN’s Face the State last Sunday. “They get promised one thing during the campaign, and as soon as (politicians) get back to Washington, we’re cheated on. … This is a chance for Montanans to get out of an abusive relationship.”

The Libertarian Party is known for its free-market views and desire for minimal government.

Wicks subscribes to some of these traditional Libertarian views. For example, he believes marijuana should be legalized and taxed, says the U.S. military budget could definitely use some trimming overseas, and says he’s “probably the biggest supporter of the 2nd Amendment ever running for this office.”

He also says legalizing the growing of hemp can be a “huge boost” for Montana’s rural, agricultural economy.

But on many other topics, Wicks is on board with a democratic government using its power to help improve the lives of Montanans and other U.S. citizens.

He says he “will never vote to take money out of Social Security or Medicare,” and that he opposes privatizing Social Security.

For military veterans, Wicks says they should be granted Medicare health coverage if they can’t go to a Veterans Administration hospital or medical center, so they don’t have to wait for care.

On prescription drugs, Wicks says U.S. pharmaceutical companies should be required to sell drugs for the same price in the United States, as they’re offering in cheaper overseas markets.

He also would like to simplify U.S. income taxes and reduce corporate tax rates, but says if Americans want government services, they must expect to pay adequate taxes.

Wicks insists that a vote for him is not a “wasted vote,” because he’s the only candidate not influenced by special interests.

He notes that almost 100,000 people voted for Republican Attorney General Tim Fox last November did not vote for Republican Gianforte for governor.

“If you come out and vote for me in this election, I win this, and your vote is not lost,” he said.

Tomorrow: Democrat Rob Quist.