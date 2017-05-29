HOHENWALD, TENN. – A Memorial Day story of the loving bond between a father and his soldier son during World War II came full circle thanks to the persistence of a Lewis County librarian.

“I’ve loved history my whole life, something like this you don’t throw away,” Crystal Nash the Lewis County librarian said.

A scrapbook was found in a back closet in a Hohenwald home and dropped off anonymously at the Lewis County Library.

Nash, 38, saw pictures, letters and memories and figured out fast that everything originated in the 1940’s during WWII.

“And the more I thumbed through it, the more I realized this is more than just an amazing treasure of history this is a Man’s life,” Nash added.

The man was William Shingleton, an army soldier overseas headed for war; the scrapbook was kept by his father at their West Virginia home. The “Book (was) bought and started June 23, 1942,” Nash said.

It was filled with letters and memories.

Nash read lines from the scrapbook from letters, many of the lines were just basic conversation between the father and son.

“Dear Dad, how are y’all at this time?”

“I went to a dance last night and had a swell time…”

“What do you think of me making Private First Class?”

Despite no Tennessee connection, the history loving librarian knew she needed to find the family. She spent a month looking before she found them

From West Virginia, Shingleton’s daughters Cindy and Pam, and granddaughter Rachel made the trek to the Lewis County Library.

She told them about the scrapbook adding that she felt as if she knew their father.

Thanks to Nash, the family got to know him better too. They were unaware that anything of that nature existed.

“I was only 19 when he passed away, so really haven’t seen any of this stuff,” one of Shingleton’s said. “I mean I feel like he’s here with us, I mean I really do…”

And for first time the librarian was actually happy with something that was overdue.

She added that she was “overjoyed.”

Besides the personal letters and emotional stories, the daughters also discovered original drawings that their father had made.

It came as a complete surprise they never knew he had such a skill.