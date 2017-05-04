It’s that time of year start your gardens and if you are looking for local seeds to grow your own vegetables, the library in Columbia Falls can help you out.

The library has partnered with the Good Seed Company to offer a free seed exchange. The aim of the Flathead Grows Seed Library is to bring people together to promote food sustainability and self-sufficiency.

The program launched in March and Columbia Falls Branch Manager Tony Edmundson said there has been a ton of interest and they’ve had to restock the seeds a couple times already.

“It’s open to everyone, it’s free, and we just want to welcome people to come in and learn about these things and to be able to grow these things for themselves and to share it and to hopefully be able to come back and share the seeds that they’ve grown from here as well,” Edmundson said.

“So we don’t care where you’re from or who you, are you can just show up and use our spaces for whatever your interests might be and the seed library is just an extension of that,” he added.

The seed library is accepting donations of local seeds and a composting workshop is in the works. Click here for more information on the program.

MTN’s Nicole Miller