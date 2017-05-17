Deputy Mason Moore’s body was transported to Billings, then Bozeman to a local funeral home and members of law enforcement continued to guard.

“We have a tradition of standing watch over our fallen brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” explained Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford.

Until Deputy Moore is laid to rest, officers, some from other counties, are taking turns standing by him.

“We feel it’s important to honor service and other sacrifices and not leave them alone,” said Crawford.

Montana’s law enforcement is a tight knit community which was illustrated by the turnout Tuesday of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and troopers from across the state who escorted Moore’s body to and from Billings for an autopsy. Others lined the streets to show their support of the fallen deputy.

“We grow very close and we serve our communities and we face a lot of challenges together,” said Crawford.

Which is why the stand watch. “He just should not be alone… our way to show our support.”

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Moore have not yet been made — but one thing is for sure – law enforcement nearby and from the far reaches of our state will be there to honor and pay tribute to their fallen brother.

MTN’s Judy Slate