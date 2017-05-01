HELENA – If you registered to vote as an absentee in the upcoming special election for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat, you may want to check your mail box.

County election offices across Montana sent out the absentee ballots for the special election on Monday.

Lewis and Clark County sent out some 23,000 ballots by mail.

If you were registered to receive a mail ballot in November and haven’t updated your information with the county, you will get one for the special election.

If you would like to vote absentee or you haven’t registered to vote, you need to go down to the county election office.

Voter registration is open all the way through Election Day on May 25.

Audrey McCue, Elections Supervisor for Lewis and Clark County, said registration for absentee voting is on the rise.

“I think voters like the convenience of having a ballot mailed to them. I think people are busier and busier making it harder to get to the polling place,” McCue said. “A lot of voters have said they like being able to look up the candidates while they’re voting the ballot.”

Though many people are choosing to vote by mail, McCue said voters can still show up to one of the 17 polling stations around the county to vote in person on May 25.

Absentee voters who want to vote in person may receive a provisional ballot at the polling stations.

To see your voter registration status, find polling locations and more, click here.