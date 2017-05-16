The investigation into the arrest of two suspects who are accused of the shooting death a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Three Forks early Tuesday morning is now causing major traffic delays east of Missoula.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that drivers can expect two-to-three hour delays on Interstate 90 near the Rock Creek exit. Traffic is stopped between mile marker 126 and mile marker 138 to be piloted through alternately on the eastbound side of I-90.

Traffic from the eastbound and westbound sides are being piloted through on the eastbound side of I-90 with possible delays of two-to-three hours, according to MDT.

The roadway was closed at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and authorities are still processing evidence at the scene.