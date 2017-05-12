LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 55-year-old man was declared unfit Friday to face criminal charges in the killing of a tourist from Montana and the wounding of another man in a March shooting on a double-decker bus on the Las Vegas Strip that prompted an hours-long standoff.

Rolando Cardenas said nothing in court as a Nevada judge ruled him mentally incompetent and suspended his prosecution on murder, attempted murder, weapon and other charges.

The judge ordered him sent to a state mental health facility in Las Vegas for treatment that could lead to a competency finding and prosecution later.

Cardenas’ lawyer, Will Ewing, declined to comment after the court hearing.

Authorities have said Cardenas showed signs of mental problems before and after his arrest March 25.

The shooting killed Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Mont., and wounded Jason Ellis, 39, of Las Vegas.

Police said Cardenas threw a SWAT team robot from the second level of the bus during the standoff, saying later he thought it was a bomb. He also shot twice at a camera that police affixed to a bus window.

Cardenas finally tossed a .40-caliber handgun out a window and surrendered.

Cardenas told investigators he was unemployed and homeless and opened fire because he felt threatened and wanted to scare a man who sat near him.

AP writer: Ken Ritter