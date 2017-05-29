Butte police said a man apparently trespassed on Montana Resources property and reportedly waded into the toxic Berkeley Pit water.

The incident was reported Sunday afternoon at about 1 p.m. and police were able to coax the man back out of the area.

The man, whose name has not been released, is in custody for trespassing and police expect he will undergo a mental evaluation.

Some witnesses at the Berkeley Pit viewing stand saw him sliding down the dirt wall toward the pit.

Police report the man’s clothing was wet up to his waist.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MTN’s John Emeigh