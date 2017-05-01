BILLINGS(AP) — A Montana man has pleaded guilty to bank robbery after pointing a borrowed semi-automatic handgun at a teller and handing her an empty Doritos bag in which to put the cash.

The 40-year-old David Lee Brown Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to the Sept. 7 armed robbery of Valley Federal Credit Union in Billings.

Brown claimed to have thrown the $2,700 he took off the porch behind his house, but it was not recovered.

At the time of the robbery, Brown was on state probation for three felony convictions, including burglary and theft.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for robbery and a mandatory consecutive minimum of seven years for the use of a firearm. He remains in custody pending his Aug. 24 sentencing.