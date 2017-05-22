MISSOULA – One man is in the hospital after being shot in the head and three others are in custody after a Monday morning shooting incident at the Zip Trip on West Broadway in Missoula.

Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said the circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation, and that the Ravalli County Sheriff’s office will be investigating exactly what happened.

A witness heard what sounded like a vehicle backfiring, but then saw a shell casing and contacted law enforcement around at around 8:45 a.m.

Maricelli said the shooting happened inside the SUV that was pulled over near West Broadway and Toole Street. No gunshots were fired by law enforcement, nor were shots fired at law enforcement.

Story continues below



The shooting victim was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in unknown condition. Maricelli said three others in the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning.

Maricelli said that the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident since both the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting incident.

The investigation into the shooting is expected to last several hours. Maricelli said there is no threat to public safety.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty

– information from Kent Luetzen included in this report.