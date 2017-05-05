Robert Matthew Paul Mitchell, convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl, was sentenced in Cascade County District Court on Friday.

Mitchell was convicted of sexual intercourse without consent in October 2016.

On Friday, District Court Judge John Kutzman sentenced Mitchell to the Montana State Prison for 60 years, with 20 of those years suspended.

Court documents stated that the victim told officers she was eight or nine years old when the sexual assaults began, and they continued for several years.

The victim told officers that she was afraid to tell anyone about it because she was afraid that Mitchell would hurt her.

She was also intimidated by his size; Mitchell is 6’4″ and more than 200 pounds, according to court documents.

The sexual assaults reportedly happened in Great Falls, Rocky Boy and Box Elder.

Mitchell was found guilty of a specific incident that happened in 2012 when he raped the victim at the TownHouse Inn; the victim was in sixth grade at the time.

In a letter to the court, the victim said Mitchell made her question the meaning of her life and made her contemplate suicide.

Mitchell will be registered as a Tier 1 sex offender and undergo sexual offender treatment.

He was also ordered to pay more than $6,700 in in restitution.