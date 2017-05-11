(HELENA) One man and one teenage girl were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash northeast of Helena.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of York Road and Wylie Drive.

Troopers say the man was driving north on Wylie and failed to stop at the stop sign. The teen was driving west on York and crashed into the side of the man’s car.

Authorities say both drivers’ injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. Both are from the Helena area.