The Lewis & Clark County Coroner has identified 67-year old Joseph Allen Filcher of Helena as the man who died following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 4:20 p.m. near the intersection with Sportsman’s Way.

MHP Troopers say a pickup truck was turning left onto a private driveway when the motorcycle driving by Filcher ran into the side of it.

A medical helicopter was brought in to airlift Filcher to St. Peter’s Hospital.

Story continues below



First-responders originally planned to take him to a hospital in Great Falls, but the flight was diverted to Helena.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 69-year-old East Helena man, was not injured in the crash.

”This is a significant crash,” Nelson said. “We want to make sure that we do a full and complete investigation, so we can determine exactly what happened out here this afternoon.”

Nelson said there were no initial signs that excessive speed, alcohol, or drugs played a role in the crash.