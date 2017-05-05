HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation, on Friday, honored students who helped raise awareness of the importance of aviation in the state.

The Aviation Awareness Art Contest held by MTD had students across the state design a poster to help inform the public on importance of aviation and aerospace to the economy and to promote careers in the industries.

The three winners Alex Cooley of Kalispell, Alana Brown of Bozeman, and Victoria Schneider of Fromberg were all flown to Helena to receive their awards and get a tour of the Capitol.

Aeronautics Administrator Debbie Alke said the contest is a great way to educate kids about the vital role aeronautics plays in Montana adding that she was impressed by their passion.

Grade 6 through 8 winner Alana Brown said her inspiration comes from her father.

Brown, “When I would fly with my dad I would just look out the window and see all the farms. Just seeing my world as a tiny little speck was just wonderful for me.”

Brown is hoping to pursue aeronautics in the future and wants to pilot and design rockets and space shuttles.