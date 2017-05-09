First responders called a medical helicopter transport a crash victim on Canyon Ferry Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involved a motorcycle and pickup truck.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol incidents page the crash happened between George Gulch Loop and Sportsman’s Way around 4:20 p.m.

Traffic in the area has been restricted because of the crash and the medical helicopter. Detours are in place through George Gulch Loop.

MTN has a reporter on the scene has a reporter on the scene and will update you when more information becomes available.