HELENA – While some are getting ready to head out to the lakes and parks this weekend, others are prepping Helena to make sure veterans are honored and remembered this Memorial Day.

Volunteers and veterans visited Memorial Park Friday to prepare the space for next week’s events.

Bill Woon, Secretary of Treasure for the First Special Service Force Association, replaced the wind tattered American and Canadian flags that fly at the park with new ones.

“I came out to replace the flags for Memorial Day in honor of the men of the First Special Service Force as well as all veterans who have served those that have given and made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today,” Woon said.

Not far from the First Special Service Force Association memorial is another memorial.

Raymond Read, a veteran with the Lewis and Clark County Memorial Foundation, made sure that memorial was ready for an event next Tuesday.

“It gets a lot of use. A lot of people walk on it and different things like that,” Read said. Of course in the winter time and spring, it’s picked up all that dust and different things that you have. We wanted to me sure it’s looking good – and it’s looking great.”

The city is also sprucing up the grounds around the memorial.

New red and white flowers were planted Friday morning ahead of next week’s events.

While Memorial Day can honor living veterans, others are remembering lost loved ones.

Janet Nick’s husband Monte passed away this year.

She purchased a commemorative brick in his honor at Centennial Park across the street from the Memorials.

“I’ll never forget him,” Nick said. “But Memorial Day is a time to just remember everyone that meant something to you. But for me it’s just kind of a quiet time. I’m just not quite over his death. It just brings back a lot of memories.”

Nick’s husband Monte served in the armed forces in Germany.

“We all share the same freedoms that these men and women gave us and Memorial Day is that time of year – we should do it every day – but on Memorial Day hopefully we at least take a moment to thank them for what they gave us,” Woon said.

