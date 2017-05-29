A Missoula man who was busted for meth and illegal weapon possession during an FBI raid of his home will do time in federal prison.

Jonathan Farran, 33, was sentenced in federal court on Friday.

In November, the FBI raided Farran’s home on Strand Avenue after obtaining a search warrant for suspicion of drug distribution.

Investigators said they found about a pound of methamphetamine, numerous high-power firearms and several articles of stolen property — including TV’s, computers and other electronics. They also noted several high-tech surveillance cameras on the property.

Investigators interviewed several confidential informants who described Farran to be “paranoid of police” and that he went through great measures to secure the home while using drugs daily.

They also noted he has had as much as three pounds of meth on him at one time. One informant was sent in by the FBI to purchase meth from Farran while gaining intel on the property.

Farran has an extensive criminal history dating back to his juvenile years when he lived in California.

Federal Judge Dana Christensen sentenced Farran to six years in federal prison with four years of supervision following his release.

MTN’s Don Fisher