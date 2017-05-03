HELENA – Methamphetamine use in Montana is on the rise. In a multi-part special report, KTVH looks at where the problem came from, where it has been, where it’s going and who is impacted by the heavy drug use.

Two decades ago, Montanans were making methamphetamine in their homes, using items they could buy at any store. But that’s not the case anymore and law enforcement is facing an international drug trafficking problem, bringing pure meth right to Montana from Mexican cartels. Click here for the full story and video.

Methamphetamine has the ability to grab a hold of users both physically and emotionally. The cycle of addiction and use can tear families apart and possibly, lead to a life of crime. Two women share their stories of addiction and putting meth ahead of their children. Plus, an inmate at the Montana State Prison looks back at 30 years of meth addiction and looks forward to living a clean life. For the full story and video, click here.