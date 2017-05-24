HELENA – As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend , the Montana Highway Patrol wants to make sure drivers stay safe.

Eight people have died on Montana roads in just the last week, and MHP plans to step up its own patrols as people head to the lakes, campgrounds and state and national parks.

AAA expects nearly 40 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles this weekend.

That’s a million more travelers than last year.

Story continues below



Sergeant Jay Nelson with MHP said he and other troopers will be watching for impaired and distracted drivers as well as making sure drivers are wearing seatbelts.

“We try to plan to have as many troopers out on the road as possible,” Nelson said. “Everybody’s in a hurry to get to their camp spots or from one side of the state to the other, but take your time. Enjoy Memorial Day weekend. Don’t be a part of the statistics.”

So far this year, the Highway Patrol has counted 56 deaths on Montana roads.

That’s down 12 percent from the same time last year.

MHP has programs with the DUI Task Force and Montana Department of Transportation that allow for increased patrols over the holiday weekend.