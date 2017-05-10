UPDATE: 12:03 The woman who went missing on May 4 while hiking near Essex has been found safe and sound.

Kalispell Regional Medical Center tells MTN News that Madeline Connelly, 25, was brought to the hospital and has been released. She is now with her family in the area.

CHICAGO – The 25-year-old woman who disappeared on a hike in in the Great Bear Wilderness last week has been found several days after rescuers began searching for her.

River Forest, Illinois native Madeline Connelly and her dog Mogi were found alive Wednesday, a family member confirmed to NBC Chicago. She was conscious at the time she was found and was being evaluated by medics, her uncle said.

The two had been reported missing after Connelly never returned from a hike last week.

Connelly, who family members said was an experienced hiker, went to Montana to see family, on her way to a job prospect in Alaska when she began a hike Thursday.

“I believe she was intending spending one night out there and come back Friday,” Elaine Cinkay Connelly, Madeline’s aunt, said.

But five days later, Connelly hadn’t been heard from. Searchers began looking for her on Saturday around Bear Creek trail where she went missing near Glacier National Park. Her car was found nearby.

We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more information.