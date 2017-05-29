More than 30 Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies — along with many other local law enforcement agencies — made the journey to Belgrade last week to honor a fallen officer.

The shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was a stark reminder of the dangers officers face in the line of duty. They vow to protect and serve, they’re prepared to lay their lives on the line. But then it happens.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said it was horrible.

“Law enforcement is a big family, we care about each other and love each other and to think that one of us can be killed or could be involved in an in incident where you could lose your life is very alarming, very concerning.”

Story continues below



McDermott got the call the morning of May 16 that his officers were involved in a shootout along I-90 near Rock Creek, part of a multi-county crime spree that spanned nearly 100 and started when Lloyd Montier Barrus and his son Marcus shot and killed Deputy Moore.

As the crime was coming to a violent end out on the roadway in eastern Missoula County, they lost contact with one of the deputies.

“There was a short amount of time when one of the Missoula County deputies…dispatch was unable to reach him on the radio in the middle of all this. He later came up on the radio and confirm he was okay, but just the brief moment of having that fear that one of our people have been killed, for me, it was just horrible.”

What happened that morning is not that common. Deputies are more likely to be hurt while responding to domestic violence calls. But McDermott said ‘ambush style’ attacks on law enforcement are becoming more common.

His job as sheriff is to look at what happened in Broadwater County and prepare his officers for a moment they hope will never come.

“I look at the situation and look at how I can do better as a sheriff to provide our people so if it happens again or one similar to that, we have the best equipment..are we trained? And what can I do to make sure my people are in the best possible situation to survive a situation like that.

Missoula County’s role in the case of Moore’s killing isn’t over. The suspect in the case is in the Missoula County jail. Other law enforcement are assisting the Broadwater County Sheriff while the case progresses.

MTN’s Jill Valley