HELENA – Mobile phone carriers are investing heavily in Montana.

They’re adding new coverage and improving current coverage.

AT&T has spent $150 million in Montana in the last few years to improve coverage, including doubling the capacity of Helena’s network this last year.

The improvements seem to be working.

Story continues below



Amy Chartier, a Helena resident, was with Straight Talk before switching to AT&T.

“I’ve noticed pretty good cell service and pretty good coverage,” Chartier said. “The farther you get out to the lake and stuff it gets spotty, but other than that like in town I have good service.”

Just this week, crews from Vertical Limit Construction were busy installing a new Verizon tower on top of a building between 11th and Prospect Avenues.

Construction crews tell KTVH they’ve been working around the state to add coverage.

Some of that new coverage is for T-Mobile which launched its own network in Montana last year.

The first T-Mobile store in Helena will open late next month with several others coming soon to Missoula, Butte and Kalispell.

The Verizon tower in town is expected to go live in the coming weeks.