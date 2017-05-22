KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Blackfeet tribal leaders have reopened some reservation waters to motorized boats after approving new regulations in response to the threat of aquatic invasive mussels.

Motorized crafts are limited to four lakes.

Tribal leaders had closed all reservation waters last November after the invasive mussels were discovered. The mussels had been found in Tiber Reservoir and are suspected at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

All boats are required to receive an official inspection before launching into a lake or river on the reservation. The tribal council is allowing non-motorized boats, such as kayaks and canoes, in all bodies of water. Boats with ballast tanks, or live wells, are prohibited on all waters. Felt sole wading boots are also prohibited.