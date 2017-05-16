HELENA – The Montana Cancer Coalition is holding its statewide meeting in Helena and on Tuesday. Those in attendance honored this year’s recipient of the Bette Bohlinger Leadership Award.

Becky Franks of Bozeman is the 2017 honoree.

She is Executive Director of Cancer Support Community Montana and a past chair of the Montana Cancer Coalition.

Franks was recognized for her work and commitment to enhance the quality of life for people diagnosed with cancer. She said cancer treatment in the state has improved greatly in recent years, as cancer care centers come together and continue to collaborate.

Under Franks’ leadership, the MTCC developed the 2016-2021 Montana Comprehensive Cancer Control Plan, the MTCC steering committee was expanded to include three leadership positions and two implementation team co-chairs, and the Cancer Support Community Montana opened a second office in Kalispell.

“The way that things have improved in Montana, the care that’s provided and the collaboration across the state,” said Franks. “We are a large small state, as we always say, large in geographic, but small in population. So the cancer centers must work together to be able to provide the care that they do.”

“Becky is a strategic thinker, she gets things done, her energy never diminishes, her friendly personality builds relationships, she speaks up for those who need to be heard, and she is caring and committed to changing the lives of those dealing with cancer,” said Nancy Lee, Co-Chair of the MTCC, who nominated Franks for the award.

The Bette Bohlinger Leadership Award recognizes an exceptional individual or organization that encourages, inspires and leads within the Montana Cancer Coalition. The award was named after Bette Bohlinger who died of acute myeloid leukemia.