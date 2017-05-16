WASHINGTON – Less than one day after President Donald Trump, in Washington, honored fallen officers for National Police Week, saying,”Enough is enough,” and promising to do all he could to stop violent crimes against law enforcement, a Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in killed in a routine traffic stop.

U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester released statements Tuesday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy’s family and the community,” Daines said. “I stand with law enforcement and I am deeply grateful for all they do to keep Montana safe.”

“With a heavy heart, Sharla and I join all Montanans today to mourn the loss of Deputy Mason Moore,” Tester added. “We send our condolences to the Moore family and his colleagues at the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. Montanans are grateful for his service to our state, and we will not forget his sacrifice.”

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox also issued a statement Tuesday. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the officer killed today. It’s cruel irony that a law enforcement officer was shot and killed the day after Peace Officers Memorial Day.Tragic incidents like this should serve as a reminder to all of us to be thankful every day for those in uniform who serve and protect our communities. I thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved for their efforts today, and I ask all Montanans to reach out to the law enforcement officers in their community, thank them for the work they do, and thank them for the sacrifices they make.”

The investigation is ongoing. Traffic delays, because of the investigation, caused headaches for drivers just east of Missoula near Rock Creek.