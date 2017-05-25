MONTANA – On the day of the special election, Montana leaders commented after Republican Candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault Wednesday night following a reporter alleging that Gianforte ‘body slammed’ him at a campaign volunteer barbecue.

Governor Steve Bullock issued a statement Thursday Morning.

“It is unsettling on many levels that Greg Gianforte physically assaulted a journalist and then lied, refusing to take responsibility for his actions. Yesterday’s events serve as another wake up call to all Montanans and Americans that we must restore civility in politics and governing, and demand more from people who hold the public’s trust,” said Bullock. “One thing is clear: no matter what happens today, the actions of Gianforte do not reflect the values of Montana or its people.”

U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester also took to Twitter to comment on the incident.

Story continues below



Daines called Gianforte to apologize.

Greg Gianforte needs to apologize. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) May 25, 2017

It’s not for everyone. #mtpol https://t.co/KKsoa5fH7a

— Jon Tester (@jontester) May 25, 2017

Tester then issued a Statement Thursday afternoon.

“This is in the hands of law enforcement. But part of the job representing the people of Montana is answering basic questions on important topics, topics such as how a dangerous healthcare plan could impact the very people you are trying to represent. It’s part of the job,” he added.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also commented on the incident Thursday Morning, calling on Gianforte to apologize, in his weekly briefing on Capitol Hill.

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, a British newspaper, said he was “body-slammed” to the floor while attempting to interview Gianforte at campaign headquarters on Bozeman, about developments on the health-care bill passed by House Republicans this month.

On an audio recording of the incident, posted by the Guardian Wednesday evening, Gianforte can be heard yelling “get the hell out of here” to Jacobs, after sounds of a scuffle.

The Gianforte campaign issued a statement about an hour after the altercation, saying the two men both fell to the floor while Gianforte attempted to grab Jacobs’ phone that had been “pushed in his face” during an interview with someone else.

“It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ,” said Shane Scanlon, spokesman for the Gianforte campaign.

But a reporter with a Fox News television crew preparing to interview Gianforte said that Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck, slammed him to the ground and then began punching him.