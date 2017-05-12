BILLINGS (AP) — A 57-year-old Montana man who was free while awaiting sentencing for harassing several women via text message or online has been arrested on suspicion of continuing to stalk one of his victims using fake Facebook profiles.

Leslie Dean Ernst had posted a $50,000 bond after pleading guilty in November to five counts of privacy in communications. Prosecutors were recommending a 25-year prison sentence with no possibility of parole for 15 years.

Ernst was arrested Tuesday after one of his victims in the earlier cases reported she believed two Facebook friend requests came from Ernst. Investigators linked the profiles to three IP addresses owned by Ernst. The conditions of his release included no use of computers, smartphones or the internet.

Ernst’s attorney, Penelope Strong, said he plans to deny the new allegations.