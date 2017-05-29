LIBBY (AP) — A northwestern Montana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for intentionally hitting a bicyclist with his vehicle.

District Judge Matt Cuffe sentenced 29-year-old Brian Norvell to 30 years in prison, with 5 years suspended.

Norvell pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault on 21-year-old Luca Johnson, who suffered two skull fractures and numerous broken bones in the May 2016 incident.

Prosecutors say Norvell was driving 50 to 60 mph when he struck Johnson from behind and ran him over south of Eureka.

Norvell went through Johnson’s backpack and hid his vehicle. Prosecutors say Norvell hitchhiked back to where he ran over the victim, handed Johnson’s wallet to a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and confessed to the crime.

Norvell was sentenced on May 15.