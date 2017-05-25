HELENA – Voters are calling the Montana Secretary of State Office asking to change their absentee votes after a reporter Tweeted that U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte assaulted him Wednesday at a volunteer campaign barbeque.

The tweet instantly went viral, and most national news outlets picked up the story. Gianforte was later charged with misdemeanor assault.

Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton told KTVH that it’s too late to change already cast votes.

Voters in the state who have already cast their ballot, either absentee or in person cannot change their choice.

Voters also can’t abstain from voting for a candidate if they have already cast their ballot.

“The answer in Montana is we vote only once…so technically no,” Stapleton said. “For the very reason that teachers don’t hand out grades a month before class is over, or championships aren’t given a month before the season ends, there’s many reason you shouldn’t vote 30 days before the campaign is over because sometimes more information might change your mind.”

Stapleton said it’s too early to talk about today’s election results and what lies ahead for Gianforte.

As of Thursday morning, roughly 260,000 absentee ballots had been cast leaving 1/3 of the votes left to be cast in the special election.