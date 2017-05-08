Happy Monday!

At least it was a beautiful Monday. After the weekend storms, high pressure moved into the state today. The current position of a high pressure to the north, “above” low pressure to the south, is called a Rex Block pattern. This setup is not very progressive, so areas like Montana under high pressure will have similar, sunny and warm conditions for the next few days. Meanwhile, the 4-Corners states will stay stormy and cooler for the next few days. Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 30s with a frost possible. It’s still too early to plant a garden full of sensitive vegetation. Tuesday will be a beautiful day across the state with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 60s to around 70. The Rex Block pattern will continue on Wednesday as well, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s across Big Sky. This pattern will finally break down on Thursday. Most of Montana will be dry and warm, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. However, Thursday afternoon, a few thunderstorms are possible over the western mountains. Friday, a stronger cold front will move toward the state with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms again for western and central Montana. Highs will warm into the 80s. Saturday, the cold front will push through eastern Montana. Cooler, showery weather is likely on Saturday with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s.

Make sure you thank Rex Block for the great weather, if you see him.

Have a nice day!

Story continues below



Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist