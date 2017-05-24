(HELENA) With less than a day remaining until polls open in Montana’s special congressional election, county officials are busy getting ready.

“Sometimes I think of planning the election kind of like planning a wedding, where there’s months and months of preparation,” said Audrey McCue, Lewis and Clark County’s elections supervisor. “The day before the election we’re wrapping up all of those preparations, getting everything ready to go, and then on Election Day, it’s the big event, the main event.”

Workers are putting together boxes of ballots and supplies that will go to each polling place. They are also updating the register of voters, noting whether a voter received an absentee ballot, so that they won’t be able to vote.

Republican Greg Gianforte, Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks are running to replace former Rep. Ryan Zinke in Congress, after he was appointed U.S. Secretary of the Interior earlier this year. The race to fill his seat is Montana’s first statewide special election in decades.

The election came as an unexpected expense for local government. Lewis and Clark County treasurer/clerk and recorder Paulette DeHart estimates the county has spent around $100,000 on the special election so far.

It’s also an unusual time to vote – a Thursday just before Memorial Day weekend. Secretary of State Corey Stapleton said his office has taken extra steps to make sure people are ready.

“We’ve been communicating for the last six weeks, trying to let people know it’s on a Thursday,” said Stapleton. “We’ve run public service announcements, we’ve tried to explain the procedures, we’ve let people know who the candidates are.”

One other big change in this election: Many people won’t be able to vote where they usually do. Derek Oestreicher, director of elections and voter services for the secretary of state’s office says 107 polling places around the state have been moved for this election. Many of the changes have come because normal voting locations aren’t available this time. In other cases, counties made the moves to save money or because they didn’t have enough election judges to staff all their polling places.

Glacier County normally operates seven polling places. For this election only, they’ve consolidated to two – one in Cut Bank and one in Browning. Glenda Hall, the Glacier County clerk and recorder, said the cost of running the additional polling places was the main reason for the change.

Not every county has had to make such drastic changes. In counties like Cascade, Broadwater and Jefferson, everyone will vote at their usual polling location.

In Lewis and Clark County, one traditional polling place, Jim Darcy School, wasn’t available on Election Day. Voters who usually go there will instead need to come to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

County officials say around 3,400 registered voters live in the precincts affected by the switch.

Stapleton said the easiest way to know where you should go to vote is checking the Secretary of State’s website. Voters can enter their name and birthdate on the My Voter Page, and the application will tell them where their polling place is, even if it has recently changed.

Stapleton said he’s hopeful that the steps his office has taken will clear up any confusion around the special election.

“The goal is to run a clean election,” he said. “We’d love to have the results to you by the 10 o’clock news and have the rest of the United States watching and say, ‘Hey, what a great race.’”

Stapleton said his office is expecting voter turnout to be between 55 and 63 percent. That would be lower than the general election in 2016, but higher than the 2016 primary and the primary and general election in 2014.

More than 350,000 voters in Montana – around half of the state’s registered voters – asked for absentee ballots. Election officials have already received more than 250,000 of those ballots back.