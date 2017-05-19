HELENA – As summer approaches motorcycles become more common on Montana roadways.

Motorcyclist should always be aggressive drivers, but so should other vehicles on the road.

For motorcyclist it’s easy to be a blind spot unintentionally. To be safe, motorcyclists are encouraged to pass through the blind spot of a car to make sure they are in the car’s vision.

“Well, a good way to think about it maybe is, like an elephant and an ant, I mean you’re in a car you’re the elephant and you can crush the ant at any time,” said Tom Cox, owner of Poet Motorcycles.

Car drivers should be aware of their vehicle’s blind spots; newer vehicles may have more blind spots, so looking through rear mirrors and over the shoulders is best.

Cox has been a motorcyclist for over 40 years and said even the most experienced motorcyclist need to make sure to wear a helmet and protective gear every time they take a ride.

“You know if you get too close to someone when driving, you can get hurt or killed. You don’t want to have that in the back of your mind for the rest of your life so…give people some space,” Cox said.

The Montana Highway Patrol urges drivers to keep one car space length between drivers.

Cox added that motorcyclist need to watch out for gravel when turning corners, especially after the winter because there is more gravel on the road making it easy for motorcycles to tip over.

MHP also said a common mistake motorcycles and drivers make on the road is simply, not paying attention.

“When you’re on a motorcycle you don’t have that protective cushion offered by a vehicle that you would have in a vehicle or a truck,” said Griffin Sutherland, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper.

“When driving a motorcycle, you must drive defensive driving, way of escape, you have to be athletic to ride a motorcycle, it’s not like driving a car where you can turn and push the break petal, your actually an identical part of the machine so it’s an athletic kind of a deal,” said Cox.

