GREAT FALLS – William Cameron Sr., a Montana State Prison inmate, died on Monday.

He died at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula following an lengthy illness.

Cameron, 66 years old, was sentenced in Cascade County in 2003 for sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 40 years with 20 years suspended after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The assault happened in February 2002.

Cameron was initially charged with one count of felony sexual assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault, and one count of unlawful restraint.

Prior to trial, prosecutors moved to dismiss all counts except sexual assault, which the District Court granted.

Cameron had been parole-eligible since 2012.

His prison discharge date was scheduled for March 2022.