LAUREL – A new sitcom highlighting family life in a small town in Montana could soon be seen on Netflix.

Crews shot the first part of the series at the Caboose Saloon in Laurel on Sunday.

The show called “Loco” is set in the fictitious town of Lowell, Mont.

The writer said it’s about middle America and embraces the stereotypes of Yellowstone County.

Story continues below



Nearly all the actors are from Montana.

It’s a production that goes back to sitcoms in the 1980s and 90s.

“It’s like a hidden treasure that we want to share,” said Junior Michael Ray, who is the writer, director and an actor. “I’m not saying we’re taking it back to Mayberry or anything like that, but with what’s going on in the world we want to bring some entertainment and just bring back that family and that community that sometimes I feel like people feel like they’ve lost.”

Ray expects that the 10-episode series will be ready in the fall and appear on Netflix either late this year or early next year.